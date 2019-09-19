Jimbo Knows Bo…

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher knows Auburn Freshman quarterback, Bo Nix a little better than most qb’s he faces.

Fisher Coached Bo’s father Patrick when he was at Auburn in the early 1990’s.

“I’ve known Bo for a long time,” Fisher said. “His father played for me and was one heckuva football player. Not only that as a competitor and football mind he’s one of the best i’ve been associated with. His dad’s a winner, boy. He’s a great coach. he coached in college coached in high school, so he’ll have some intangibles in his blood, that some other freshman may not, just from being around those other coaches, and the experience of being around those things.”

Prior to Auburn’s win in Auburn last year the visiting team had won ever game in this series, A&M hopes to build on the new trend on Saturday at Kyle Field.