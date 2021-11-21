Jimbo Proud of Aggies’ Defense for Staying Level-Headed in Blowout

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies steamrolled Prairie View A&M on Saturday, beating the Panthers 52-3. The Aggies’ defense had 4 sacks on the day, and held PVAMU to completing 2-of-12 pass attempts and 154 total yards on offense. Jimbo Fisher is proud of his defense for staying level-headed throughout the game, and not getting too high.

“What I was proud of when you get free hits like sometimes you get carried away, get high, get your head in there,” Jimbo Fisher said. “It was picture perfect, right? You know, to the midsection and the shoulder to shoulder and head up all the things you’ve got to do and create that turn over and got to get to play. But just a tackle in the form of it and the discipline of it was very good because sometimes it can get away from you.”