NORMAN, OK (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Softball team split a pair of NCAA Tournament Regional games on Saturday, as the Aggies lost to Oklahoma 3-2 and then bounced back to beat Minnesota 10-7.

The win over the Golden Gophers was also the 1,300 career victory for head coach Joe Evans.

The Aggies will now get another shot at the Sooners on Sunday, May 22nd at 1:00 pm.