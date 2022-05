COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Basketball team added some more size to the roster on Monday, as Michigan State transfer Julius Marble announced on Twitter that he would become an Aggie.

I want to Thank God for putting me in this position I would also like to thank my Mother, Chanler, Bob, Chris, Rich, Coach Buzz and the entire Staff. It’s been a long three years but I’m ready to come home!

I’d like to announce that I’ll be committing to Texas A&M!

Gig ‘Em pic.twitter.com/AyhJsGXORq — Julius Marble II (@julius_marble) May 2, 2022

Marble spent three seasons in East Lansing, playing in 90 total games as a Spartan.

This past season, he averaged a career high 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while playing in 36 games and starting in four.