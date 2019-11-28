Keeping Pace With LSU’s Fast-Paced Offense Will Take A Full-Team Effort from A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M will play their third AP number-one team of the season something that has never happened for one team in one season in the history of college football.

Of those three number one teams They all rank in the top seven in the country in total offense, led by LSU who averages 561 yards per game.

The Tigers can score points in a hurry, and the challenge for the Aggies will be trying to play their game against a high-octane team like LSU. That doesn’t necessarily mean getting into a shootout and trying to match them point-for-point either.

A&M Head coach Jimbo Fisher said you have to tailor the offensive and defensive plan to compliment each other.

“You’ve got to play to each other’s strengths,” Fisher said, “Defense, if we go fast-paced, for instance, does that leave you on the field? Are your numbers, are your injuries okay? Can you handle the number of reps that would go with a fast-paced offense or a slow-down game or whatever it may be? We strategize that as a staff, How can we help you how can you help us.”

78 percent of LSU’s 68 offensive touchdown drives have come in three minutes or less.