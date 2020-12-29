Kellen Mond Leads The Pack

WACO, TX — The Aggies have rewritten history this year, with Kellen Mond becoming the program’s all time leading passer, and second most winningest quarterback with 30 victories. The Aggies also won eight conference games this season, which is the most in program history.

“I’ve seen him hit amazing strides,” Jalen Wydermyer said. “In his games and leadership on this team, he’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.”

“We’ve definitely changed the culture,” Kellen Mond said. “With the combo of veterans and younger guys, both sides of the ball, that combo can be lethal, with one, in the culture, but also on the field playing.”