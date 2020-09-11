Kellen Mond Poised to Climb Through The A&M Record Books in a Special Season

COLLEGE STATION — As Texas A&M inches closer to their season opener, head coach Jimbo Fisher continues to praise his senior quarterback, Kellen Mond.

Mond is poised to start in four seasons for the Aggies including three under Fisher. Jimbo has coached a laundry list of good college quarterbacks and he feels like Kellen is primed for a big season in 2020.

“He’s doing outstanding,” Fisher said Thursday. “He’s having an outstanding camp right now and having a four year starter who knows how you think and what you want — right now he’s finishing a lot of my sentences and the things we want. He’s really, in my opinion, taking some great steps, and hopefully I think it’ll show on the field.”