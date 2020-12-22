Mack Brown Looking Forward to Facing Texas A&M Again

COLLEGE STATION — Mack Brown went 10-4 against Texas A&M when he was the head coach of the Texas Longhorns, and will now face them in the Orange Bowl on January 2nd.

Brown looks forward to playing the Aggies once again.

“Texas A&M is one of the best programs in the country,” Brown said. “And I always love going to play them at College Station, those fans are unbelievable the places as loud as any place I’ve ever been to coach against the loyalty of those fans is just amazing to me, and they’re always good.”

Brown sees Jimbo Fisher and A&M as a measuring stick for his North Carolina program.

“Jimbo won a national championship at LSU as an assistant then he wins a national championship at Florida State and he’s really got A&M playing at a very high level,” Brown said. “So, this will be a tremendous challenge for us but but one that we’re looking forward to because it just gives us another opportunity to see how far we need to do to get where they are.”