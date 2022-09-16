COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — According to multiple reports, Texas A&M will hand the keys of its offense over to Max Johnson on Saturday against No. 13 Miami.

This will move previous starter Haynes King to the bench, after a game against Appalachian State in which he threw for just 97 yards, as the Aggies were upset by the Mountaineers.

The start will be the first for Johnson in the maroon and white after he transferred to A&M after he spent two seasons at LSU.

During his time with the Tigers, he played in 18 games and threw for 3,884 yards and 35 touchdowns along with seven interceptions.

Texas A&M and Miami will kick off on Saturday night at 8:00 pm on ESPN