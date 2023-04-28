KANSAS CITY, MO (FOX 44) — The first Texas A&M Aggie is off the board with the 84th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Achane adds to one of the fastest offenses in the NFL with some of the best speed in the draft. He enters the Dolphins organization as the highest graded running back in the SEC since 2021 according to Pro Football Focus.

Achane capped off a stellar career with the Aggies totaling a career high 1,102 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns. He’ll look to contribute to a backfield that features Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.