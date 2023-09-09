MIAMI, FL (FOX 44) — The Hurricanes exacted revenge on the Aggies on their home turf, taking down Texas A&M 48-33.

FINAL: Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 9, 2023

The Aggies took an early 10-0 lead to start the game but Miami responded with a 21-7 run to take a 21-17 lead into the half.

The second half became a battle of the quarterbacks with each offense taking to the air and having success against each respective secondary.

Tyler Van Dyke had an efficient day against Texas A&M, completing 21 of his 30 passes for 374 yards and five touchdowns. Aggies sophomore Conner Weigman threw for a career-high 53 pass attempts but didn’t have enough answers to give A&M another lead.

Texas A&M moves on to a bounce back game against UL-Monroe at home in week three on Saturday, September 16th at 3:00 p.m.