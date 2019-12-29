Mond and Aggies Ride Strong Second Half to Texas Bowl Win

HOUSTON, Texas — Texas A&M and quarterback Kellen Mond overcame a slow start to score 24-unanswered and beat Oklahoma State Friday night in the Texas Bowl 24-21.

Mond struggled in the first half turning the ball over twice and missing some potentially big throws including a touchdown to Anias Smith, but he credited his teammates with keeping him in the game and allowing him to rebound.

“I’ve honestly got to thank my teammates,” he said. “Honestly they were the ones who kept me up at halftime. I was frustrated with myself having two turnovers and then, a missed throw to Anias for a touchdown, just them keeping me up and then coach continuing to stay on me, and positive encouragement I was able to come out in the second half and lead us to a win.”

his head coach was not only impressed with how Kellen handled himself when they got down, but really the entire team, who after the first quarter in Houston had been outscored 64-7, but they kept battling.

“Especially the way the last game of the season started for us, our team could have said, oh, my God, here we go again, and didn’t,” Fisher said. “We’re going to fix this. We’re going to handle it. We’re going to keep our poise and went back to fundamentals. They went right back to fundamentals. That’s what gets you back on track. Go back to what you’re taught to do each and every play, one play at a time. They kept sawing wood, and they kept pushing forward. Then they got in the groove and got their confidence and started playing well.”