Mond Will Be Key For Aggie Upset in Death Valley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond had a big day against Clemson last year in Texas A&M’s near-upset of the national champs.

Mond threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns in the win but he knows it’s going to have to be about more than stats this time around.

“I threw for 400 last year but didn’t convert in the redzone how I wanted to, or put enough touchdowns on the board like I wanted to,” Mond said. “It just kind of all depends but we’re just going to weather the storm going into Death Valley.”

with one more win, Mond will move into a tie for 10th on A&M’s all-time winning-est quarterback list.