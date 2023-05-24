HOOVER, AL (FOX 44) — Late game heroics from Austin Bost allowed Texas A&M to push Arkansas to extra innings in the second round of the SEC Baseball Tournament, but it wasn’t enough as the Aggies came up short against the Razorbacks.

Final: Arkansas 6, Texas A&M 5



We will face South Carolina in an elimination game tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) May 24, 2023

Early on, A&M looked to have full control in the contest, as the Aggies put up three runs in the third inning to take an early lead.

That three run cushion carried into the seventh as well, until Jared Wegner hit a go-ahead grand slam for the Razorbacks to give them their first lead of the game.

That lead lasted until the top of the ninth, when Bost smashed a solo shot to left field to tie the contest and send it into extras.

The two teams traded scoreless outings in the 10th, before A&M failed to score in the 11th, and Kendall Diggs started the bottom of the frame with a solo shot to seal a walk off win.

With the loss, the Aggies will now have to win out to stave off elimination. That will start on Thursday, May 25th when they take on South Carolina at 9:30 am.