COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies hosted the No. 2 Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday in the NIT quarterfinals. The Aggies overpowered Wake Forest in the first half, as Texas A&M led 32-15 at the break.

Texas A&M kept their foot on the pedal beating Wake Forest 67-52, and they’ll face either No. 4 Washington State or No. 2 BYU in the semifinals on March 29th in New York City.