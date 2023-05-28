HOOVER, AL (FOX 44) — Texas A&M baseball’s cinderella run to the top came to an end in the SEC Championship game with a 10-4 loss to Vanderbilt.

Our attention turns to the NCAA Selection Show on Monday at 11 a.m. broadcast on ESPN2. — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) May 28, 2023

The Aggies struck first with a squeeze-bunt in the top of the second to take a 1-0 lead. Vanderbilt answered in the bottom half with a three-run home run from Troy LaNeve.

After trading runs in the third and fourth inning, Texas A&M answered with a two-RBI single from Max Kaufer to even the score at 4. Vanderbilt responded with six-unanswered runs from that point to sure up their first conference title since 2019.

Texas A&M awaits the NCAA Selection Show to find out where they will play in the NCAA Tournament.