No. 11 Texas A&M Continues to Finish Strong

WACO, TX — The Aggies come in at No. 11 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, just three days after their 20-3 win over Auburn. Saturday’s win was very different from their game against South Carolina where they lit up the scoreboard 44-14. Against Auburn, the game was tied at three heading into the third quarter, but the Aggies never gave up.

“I think we practice good on good on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on the game weeks, I mean,” Jimbo Fisher said. “I think you only get better playing good people. And we got good people on the other side for us to block the run, I think they’re learning to compete, too. You’re learning to play the next play, not dwell on the scoreboard, not dwell on circumstances, not dwell on anything.”