DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — The unbeaten start to the season continued for the Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team on Tuesday night, as the Aggies went on the road and beat SMU.

The first half was a back and forth battle in which both teams traded the lead, but it was A&M that closed strong, as the Aggies finished the frame on a 19-8 run, capped off by a buzzer beating three-point by Tyrece Radford.

From there, Buzz Williams and company kept the Mustangs at an arms length away, leading by double digits for most of the second half, on their way to a win.

On the night, it was Radford that led the way for the Aggies, scoring a team high 21 points, while Wade Taylor IV (15 points) Henry Coleman III (13 points) and Jace Carter (10 points) all finished in double figures as well. Coleman III also was a beast on the boards for A&M, as he finishes with 15, recording his second straight double-double in the process.

Next up for Texas A&M is a matchup against Oral Roberts on Friday, November 17th, as the Aggies will host the Golden Eagles at 7:00 pm.