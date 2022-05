COLLGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The 13th-ranked Texas A&M Baseball team continued to build the winning momentum on Tuesday with a 10-5 win over UT Arlington.

The Aggies trailed 4-2 early in the game, but battled back to take a 5-4 lead in the fifth. Then, after the Mavericks tied the game at 5, A&M responded with a five run bottom of the sixth to pull away for good.

Next up for the Aggies is the first game of a weekend series at home against South Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.