CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (FOX 44) — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team’s undefeated run on the road this season came to an end on Wednesday night, as the Aggies lost to Virginia.

The first half was one in which A&M battled back from an early deficit, before Virginia’s Ryan Dunn hit a three-pointer with less than a minute left to give the Cavaliers a one-point advantage at halftime.

From there, the Aggies never led again, as the Hoos kept A&M at an arms length the rest of the way in a low-scoring contest.

In his return to the basketball court, Henry Coleman III led the team in scoring with 16 points, after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s game against FAU last week. He was the only Aggie to finish in double figures though, as no other Texas A&M player made more than three shots.

With the defeat, Buzz Williams and company fall to 6-2 on the season. They’ll next be in action on Monday, November 6th when they host DePaul at 8:00 pm.