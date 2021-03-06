No. 16 Georgia women upset No. 2 Texas A&M at SEC Tourney

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mikayla Coombs scored a season-high 14 points including the go-ahead basket in the fourth quarter as No. 16 Georgia reached its first SEC Tournament final in 17 years with a 74-68 victory over No. 2 Texas A&M. Maya Caldwell had 19 points while Jenna Staiti had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks as the Bulldogs denied the regular-season champion Aggies a chance to double-up on SEC titles. Coombs scored 12 of her points in the final two quarters. Her driving layup to start the fourth period put Georgia up for good at 51-50.