No. 17 Aggies Overpower South Carolina, 44-14

Texas A&M University Press Release

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller combined for 256 rushing yards and two scores as the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies dominated the South Carolina Gamecocks, 44-14, Saturday night inside a packed Kyle Field.

The Maroon & White defense was dominant, holding the SC offense to just 15 total yards through the third quarter. South Carolina finished with 185 yards of total offense, the lowest opponent yards for the Aggies since New Mexico.

After a quick, five-play Gamecock drive sputtered to open the game, Ainias Smith fielded a punt in Aggie territory and took it 95 yards to the house to jump A&M out to a 7-0 early lead. Following stalled drives by both teams, the Aggies went on to score touchdowns on their next three drives. The cavalcade of scores began with Zach Calzada connecting with Jalen Wydermyer on consecutive drives to extend the A&M lead to 21-0 with 10:36 left in the second quarter.

Just three plays into the next drive, a bad snap by the Gamecocks allowed Aaron Hansford to record the first fumble recovery of his career and set the Aggies up on the South Carolina 6-yard line. Three plays later, Spiller ran it into the end zone from 1-yard out to make it 28-0 A&M. The Aggies continued their scoring success on the ensuing drive as Seth Small made a 32-yard field goal to cap off the scoring for the half, 31-0 A&M.

To begin the second half, Calzada drove the Aggie offense down the field, hitting Spiller for 11 yards and then Jalen Preston for 15 & 33 before the drive stalled to allow a Small 28-yard boot. Four drives later, Achane single-handedly orchestrated a five-play, 74-yard drive, ending it with a 35-yard touchdown run to increase the Aggies’ lead to 41-0.

Small finished off the Maroon & White’s scoring with his third field goal of the night, from 31-yards out at the 14:54 mark of the fourth quarter. South Carolina tacked on two touchdowns to finalize the scoring at 44-14.