STARKVILLE, MS (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Aggies climbed back up the AP Top 25 rankings after two top-15 wins but will undoubtedly take a step back after a 42-24 upset by Mississippi State Saturday.

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter with two touchdowns from quarterback Will Rogers.

Randy Bond added a field goal to get the Aggies on the board but tried for a 44-yard attempt with 5:11 left in third quarter but the Bulldogs blocked it and Decamerion Richardson took it 50-yards to the house to extend the Mississippi State lead to 21-3.

The Aggies rotated quarterbacks throughout, with Max Johnson and Haynes King splitting time. Johnson finished the day 19/23, 206 yards and a touchdown through the air. King had a rough day 6/13 for 49 yards, a rushing touchdown and two interceptions.

Texas A&M now faces their toughest test yet against No. 1 Alabama next Saturday, October 8th at 7 p.m.