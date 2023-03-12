NASHVILLE, TN (FOX 44) — The Crimson Tide got the best of the Aggies in the SEC Championship game, coasting to a 82-63 win.

Alabama began the game on an 18-8 run. They traded buckets with Texas A&M until the end of the half to go into the break up 11.

The Aggies cut the lead to single digits with the opening basket of the second half coming off a layup by Julius Marble to trim the Alabama lead to nine. The Crimson Tide wouldn’t let it get any closer than that.

Top NBA draft prospect Brandon Miller came alive to aid the Crimson Tide, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the second half.

Dexter Dennis, Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford all finished in double figures, with 14, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Aggies finish with a second-place finish in Nashville at the SEC Tournament and are currently projected as a 5th seed in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN.