No. 2 Seed Texas A&M Defeats No. 15 Troy 84-80 in First Round

WACO, TX — The Aggies opened NCAA tournament play against the Trojans, and won 84-80. The Aggies were quick out of the gates, leading 25-17 after the first quarter, and 49-35 at the half.

Early in the third quarter, Troy was trailing by 16 points, but rallied to cut the Aggies lead to single digits. The Trojans played better as the game went on, as they took the lead the fourth quarter 71-69, and it was a nail biter until the game was over.

Texas A&M advances to the round of 32, and will play No. 7 Iowa State.