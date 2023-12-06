COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The 21st-ranked Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team got back in the win column on Wednesday night, as the Aggies raced past DePaul in a high scoring contest.

The first half was one to behold for Texas A&M, as the Aggies scored 62 points in the opening frame, which is the second most in school history.

From there, Buzz Williams and company coasted to victory, as the Aggies stayed unbeaten at Reed Arena this season.

When it was all said and done, six A&M players finished in double figures, lead Jace Carter and his 14 points.

With the win, the Aggies improve to 7-2 on the season. They’ll next be in action on Sunday, December 10th when they host Memphis at 3:00 pm.