COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies asserted their dominance on both sides of the ball to open the season putting on a show for the sold-out crowd at Kyle Field to secure a 52-10 win against New Mexico.

Texas A&M looked to start fast with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino calling the shots and they delivered. Conner Weigman and Noah Thomas kicked off the scoring with a 15-yard strike to get the Aggies on the board, 7-0 in the first quarter.

The second quarter is when Texas A&M really made their push. The Aggies found the endzone four times to take a 35-7 lead into the break.

They didn’t look back after that. Touchdowns in the second half by Weigman and a 12-yard connection between Max Johnson and Moose Muhammad III sealed the deal for A&M to start 1-0 on the season.

Texas A&M hits the road next in week two to face off against the Miami Hurricanes in a tough road matchup on Saturday, September 9th at 2:00 p.m.