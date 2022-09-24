ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — ‘The Doink in Dallas.’

College kickers are typically synonymous with ‘unreliable’ and the Aggies latest win is a testament to that.

Arkansas’ Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt hit off the very top of the right upright, falling to the ground and ensuring the 23-21 win for Texas A&M.

OFF THE UPRIGHT!!! — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 25, 2022

That’s not to say that a missed field goal is the only reason Texas A&M won the Southwest Classic. The offense showed life for virtually the first time all season. Devon Achane turned in a monstrous performance, carrying the ball 19 times for 159 yards and scoring from 9-yards out in the third quarter.

The defense remained solid and Demani Richardson made the play of the year after a Tyreek Chappell fumble recovery, grabbing the ball as Chappell was going down and taking it 80-yards for the score to change the momentum for the Aggies.

Texas A&M now travels to Mississippi State on Saturday, October 1st at 3 p.m.