OXFORD, MS (FOX 44) — The 24th-ranked Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team can still dream of an SEC Regular Season Championship for another night, as the Aggies beat Ole Miss 69-61.

It was a game that featured the worst possible start for A&M, as the Aggies trailed by 20-8 early in the game.

Buzz Williams’ team continued to battle back throughout the first half, and retook the lead by the break, before holding it for the entire second half on the way to a win.

It was a balanced scoring effort for Texas A&M in the win, as Tyrece Radford (13 points), Wade Taylor IV (12 points) and Julius Marble (10 points) all finished in double figures.

With the win A&M improved to 14-3 in conference play, as the Aggies move just 1.5 games behind Alabama, who can end the regular season race tomorrow with a matchup on Wednesday night against Auburn.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M will wrap up its regular season on Saturday, March 4th when the Aggies host the Crimson Tide with tip scheduled for 11:00 am.