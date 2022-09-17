COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After one of the most shocking upsets in program-history in week two, the Aggies responded by beating the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes, 17-9 at Kyle Field on Saturday night.

The Aggies decided to go with LSU-transfer Max Johnson over Haynes King under center. Johnson finished the day 10-20 for 140 yards through the air with his lone touchdown coming off a 25-yard pass to Devon Achane early in the third quarter.

The Aggies held the Hurricane offense at bay for most of the game, forcing Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to throw the ball 41 times for a total of only 217 yards.

Texas A&M travels to AT&T Stadium to begin SEC conference play against the 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, September 24th at 6 p.m. in the Southwest Classic.