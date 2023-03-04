COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — What a way for the Aggies to end the 2022-23 regular season, taking down the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, 67-61.

🗣 A G G I E S‼️ pic.twitter.com/DNuWuMh822 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 4, 2023

Many thought Saturday’s game would be a matchup for a SEC regular season championship but Alabama held off Auburn on Thursday to clinch the regular season title. Buzz Williams’ squad still came out with the same intensity.

The Aggies led from the opening basket with to the 4:46 mark in the second half when Alabama took a three-point lead on a Jahvon Quinerly three.

Texas A&M responded with a 16-7 run to close out the game and seal the win over the Crimson Tide.

Wade Taylor IV led all scorers with 28 points to go along with 21 points and seven rebounds from Tyrece Radford.

The win locks up the two seed for the Aggies in the SEC Tournament which begins on Wednesday, March 8th.