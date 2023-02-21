COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The red hot regular season run continues for the 25th-ranked Texas A&M Basketball team, as the Aggies beat 11th-ranked Tennessee 68-63 on Tuesday night.

Early on, the Volunteers had full control of the game, as they jumped out to a seven-point lead, one which they held with 4:42 left in the half.

A&M made a furious run up until the break, as the Aggies went on an 11-4 run to tie the game up at 31 at halftime.

The second half was one in which Buzz Williams’ team held the least most of the way, but could never fully pull away, as no lead was larger than nine points.

Then with 2:20 left, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler hit a three-point to cut the Texas A&M lead to just a single point.

Julius Marble came up with one of the biggest rebounds in the game though, as he grabbed an offensive board with less than a minute left, was fouled and made both free throws to give A&M a three-point lead.

From there, the Aggies leaned on their defense, and made enough free throws to emerge with a victory.

Coming off his SEC Player of the Week recognition, Wade Taylor IV once again led Texas A&M in scoring, as he finished with 25 points. Julius Marble (21 points) and Tyrece Radford (10 points) also finished in double figures as well.

Next up for the Aggies is a trip to Starkville, where they will take on Mississippi State on Saturday, January 25th at 2:30 pm.