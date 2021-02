Texas A&M center Ciera Johnson (40) looks for an outlet after a rebound against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (AP) — Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells each scored 16 points and No. 3 Texas A&M won its ninth straight game, beating Alabama 73-67.

Nixon and Wells combined to contribute 10 points during a 19-3 run for the Aggies (21-1, 12-1 SEC) to close the second quarter which essentially put the game out of reach for the Crimson Tide (15-7, 8-7).