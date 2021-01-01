No. 5 Aggies “Always Something to Prove”

WACO, TX — The Aggies finished the regular season ranked 5th in the nation, sporting an 8-1 record, but it was not enough to make the College Football Playoff. However, the fact that they were the odd man out, did not have a sour impact on the team. Kellen Mond talked about how he felt, after learning they did not make the cut.

“I mean I think it lasted maybe less than a day,” Kellen Mond said. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to move on and you can’t let it affect the way that we play North Carolina. I think our mindset each and every week, is that we have something to prove.”

