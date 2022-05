HOOVER, AL (FOX 44) — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M Baseball team is headed to the SEC Tournament Semifinals with a 12-8 win over Alabama on Friday.

The Aggies trailed 6-1 in the fifth inning, but responded with 10 unanswered runs and never trailed again on the way to the victory.

Next up for A&M is a matchup with the winner of the Florida/Alabama game. That contest will take place on Saturday, May 28th at 4:30 pm.