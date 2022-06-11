COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — After loading the bases for the fifth time in the span of nine innings, the fifth-seeded Texas A&M Aggies picked quite a time to pick up their first bases-loaded hit.

It was Troy Claunch who came through with the RBI single through the right side to give A&M a 5-4 walk-off win over No. 12 Louisville in the first game of their Super Regional series.

Up until that point, the Aggies were 0-7 with five strikeouts in that exact situation, and as a result they trailed for a large chunk of the game.

A&M actually went into the bottom of the seventh trailing 4-2, until Jordan Thompson hit a two-run shot to centerfield to tie the game up.

From there, the two teams traded scoreless half innings, until the graduate transfer from Oregon State ended the game and gave his team a 1-0 series lead.

Now while, a lot of the focus will go to the bats, the bullpen for the Aggies came up huge, as Joseph Menefee and Jacob Palisch combined to pitch 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball after relieving starter Nathan Dettmer.

The two teams will now have a quick turnaround, with first pitch in game two set for Saturday, June 11th at 2:00 pm.