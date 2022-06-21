OMAHA, NE (FOX 44) – The fifth-seeded Texas A&M Baseball team extended its run in Omaha on Tuesday with a second straight elimination game win, this time a 5-1 victory over Notre Dame.

The Aggies used a three-run third inning to get off to a quick start, and never looked back on their way to a wire-to-wire win.

The star of the day for A&M was starting pitcher Nathan Dettmer, who bounced back in a big way after his disastrous start against Oklahoma, throwing seven innings of scoreless baseball.

The one run was the fewest that the Aggies have given up since a 10-0 win over Florida on May 26th in their first game of the SEC Tournament.

Next up for Jim Schlossnagle’s team is a rematch against the Sooners on Wednesday, June 22nd. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm on ESPN.