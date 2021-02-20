No. 5 Women’s Basketball Hits the Road to Play Ole Miss

Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair calls a play against Kentucky during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 7 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

By: Brandon Collins

OXFORD, Miss. – The No. 5Texas A&M women’s basketball team will face a stiff road test against the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, Feb. 21 inside the Pavilion at 3 p.m.

Sunday afternoon’s matchup will be nationally televised on SECN, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app. Fans in the Brazos Valley are invited to tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call.

The Aggies haven’t hit the hardwood since last Sunday when they defeated then-No. 16 Tennessee 80-70. Senior guard Destiny Pitts erupted off the bench with a team-high 18 points and sophomore point guard Jordan Nixon converted 12 of her 14 free-throw attempts to lead the Aggies’ attack.

Texas A&M (19-1, 10-1 SEC) is riding a seven-game winning streak. The Maroon & White lead the country with eight ranked victories and boasts the second-most total wins in the NCAA (19). The Aggies are ranked No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll, and are looking to secure 20 wins in a season for the 16th-straight year.

Ole Miss (9-8, 3-8 SEC) is coming off a loss versus No. 18 Arkansas, 84-74. The Rebels added a signature to win to their resume when they defeated No. 14 Kentucky 72-60 on Feb. 4. Shakira Austin garnered SEC Player of the Week for her performance against the Wildcats when she poured in 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Madison Scott has won five SEC Freshman of the Week honors and is averaging 11.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The Aggies hold a 9-2 advantage in the all-time series against Ole Miss and are 3-1 at the Pavilion. Last season, A&M defeated the Rebels 79-35 behind a team-high 17 points from Ciera Johnson, while N’dea Jones hauled in 13 boards.

