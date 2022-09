COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The Aggies started slow but found their stride late in the first half and built off of that momentum in the second half to start the season 1-0 with a 31-0 win over Sam Houston State.

Newly-named starter Haynes King had a solid day under center. He finished the day 20/31, 364 yards, 3 TD’s and 2 INT’s.

It wasn't the most dominant first half performance of all time offensively, but nonetheless Texas A&M holds a 17-0 halftime lead over Sam Houston State thanks to two long Haynes King touchdown passes. pic.twitter.com/aoNGqxU0Cn — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 3, 2022

The Aggies move on to play Appalachian State on Saturday, September 10th at 2:30 p.m.