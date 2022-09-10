COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — The dream of an undefeated regular season, and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff, came to an end on Saturday, as the sixth-ranked Aggies were upset by Appalachian State by a 17-14 final.

It was a game in which Jimbo Fisher’s team never lead, and lost the time of possession battle by exactly 23 minutes.

The Aggies did have a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter as they drove down to the App State 30 yard line, but Caden Davis missed a 47 yard field well short, and the Mountaineers successfully ran off the final 3:43 to finish off the game.

For a second straight game, the offense was an issue for Texas A&M, as the unit accounted for just 186 yards and seven total points, with the other touchdown coming on a kickoff return.

With the loss, A&M drops to 1-1 on the season, and will next be in action on Saturday, September 17th when the Aggies host No. 15 Miami at 8:00 pm.