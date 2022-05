OXFORD, MS (FOX 44) — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M Baseball team wrapped up its regular season with a 12-5 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, and in the process won the SEC East.

The Aggies fell behind 5-2, but responded with 10 unanswered runs to pick up the series win over the Rebels.

A&M will now be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Baseball Tournament and will open up on Wednesday, May 25th against either Florida or South Carolina.