PALO ALTO, CA (FOX 44) — The Aggies and Cardinal will play a decisive game three in the Stanford Regional Championship after No. 8 Stanford survived facing elimination with a 13-5 win.

Final: Stanford 13, Texas A&M 5



We will update you with a game time/TV designation for Monday’s regional final as soon as possible. — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 5, 2023

The Aggies jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the first after back-to-back home runs from Jace LaVoliette and Ryan Targac. Stanford took the lead back right back in the next frame, adding four runs in the top of the second and extending their lead with a seven-run seventh inning to run away with the win.

The Aggies will take on No. 8 Stanford on Monday, June 5th at 8 p.m. for a chance to play Texas in the NCAA Super Regional.