Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 79-68 in SEC tourney

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams watches the action in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. went 15 for 15 from the free-throw line and finished with 22 point and Vanderbilt beat Texas A&M 79-68 for the Commodores first Southeastern Conference tournament win in four years.

No. 12 seed Vanderbilt (8-15) snapped a four-game skid against the Aggies. Emanuel Miller led No. 13 seed Texas A&M (8-10) with 22 points on 11-of-16 shooting. The rest of the Aggies combined to make 16 of 50 from the field.

The Commodores, who hit 12 3-pointers and outscored the Aggies 21-7 from the foul line, play fifth-seeded Florida in Thursday’s second round.

Texas A&M scored used a 13-0 run to make it 45-all with 12 minutes to play but Myles Stute answered with a 3 and Vanderbilt led the rest of the way.