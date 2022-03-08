COLLEGE STATION, TX — After a standout senior season, Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson has been named an All-SEC second teamer.

During the regular season, Jackson has been a constant on the offensive end, as he led the Aggies and was 10th in the conference in scoring with 14.5 points per game.

He had been especially proficient down the stretch, as he averaged just over 22 points per game in the final five games of the regular season.

The Aggies will open up their 2022 SEC Tournament on March 10th at 11:00 am against Florida.