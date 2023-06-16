LOS ANGELES, CA (FOX 44) — Former Texas A&M Aggie Sam Bennett continues to impress at major championships on the PGA circuit, as he easily made the cut at the U.S. Open by shooting a two-under on Friday.

Reigning #USAmateur champ Sam Bennett opens with rounds of 67 and 68. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/P3aIE03lqL — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2023

The impressive second round continues a stellar start in California for Bennett, who now sits in a tie for eighth place on the leaderboard with a score of five-under after two rounds.

The second round had a similar feel to day one, as Bennett limited himself to just a single bogey on Friday, while shooting three birdies in a nine-hole stretch to keep his place in the top-10.

Bennett will now head into the weekend five shots back of leader Rickie Fowler, with a strong chance to be in contention on Sunday at a major once again.