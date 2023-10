COLLEGE STATION, TX (FOX 44) — Texas A&M Junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper received SEC Player of the Week honors after a standout performance in the Aggies 30-17 win over South Carolina.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week 🏆@edgerrincooper1 vs. South Carolina ⤵️

• 7 tackles

• 4 hurries (career-high)

• 2 TFLs

• 1 sack pic.twitter.com/YL0VS5M9Jy — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 30, 2023

Cooper tallied a team-high seven tackles to go along with 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble against the Gamecocks. His 15 tackles for loss leads all power five programs.