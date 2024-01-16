FAYETTEVILLE, AR (FOX 44) — The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team nearly completed a 14-point second half comeback on Tuesday night, but ultimately the Aggies came up short on the road in Arkansas.

With Henry Coleman III unavailable for the game, A&M got off to an extremely slow start, getting down 15-3 in the first eight minutes, and trailing by as many as 20 in the first half, before cutting the deficit to 14 at halftime.

In the second frame, the Aggies came out red hot, cutting the deficit to four with 13:10 left in the contest. From there, Arkansas kept A&M at arms length until the final minute, when Wade Taylor IV took over, tying the game with 50 seconds left.

Arkansas would hit two free throws to take a lead with less than 10 seconds left, before Taylor found some more late magic, hitting a circus three-pointer to give A&M its first lead of the game with seven seconds left.

The Razorbacks would respond instantly though to break Aggie hearts, as Tramon Mark hit a game winning floater with just over a second left, as A&M couldn’t get one final shot up.

The star of the show for the Aggies was clear, as Taylor IV scored a career high 41 points, with Andersson Garcia finishing as the only other A&M player in double figures, with 10 points.

With the defeat, Texas A&M falls to 10-7 on the season. The Aggies will next be in action Saturday, January 20th when they travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at 3:00 pm.