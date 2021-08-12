Sharing The Load: With New QB Under Center Other Aggies Must Step Up

COLLEGE STATION — For the first time since 2017 Texas A&M will enter a season with someone other than Kellen Mond Starting the first game.

The battle seems to be between Sophomore Zach Calzada or freshman Haynes King. Quarterbacks Coach Darrell Dickey knows the quarterback gets a lot of attention but they also don’t need to try and carry the load all themselves.

“The one thing you got to guard with a new quarterback, in my opinion, is the feeling that they’ve got to make every play and everything’s all on their shoulders,” he said. “They have to do their job, make the plays that are there when they present themselves, execute and run the offense. That’s where Kellen [Mond] became a big time quarterback is in his final year as a quarterback.”