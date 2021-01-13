Southeastern Conference Plan on Keeping Conference Schedule at 30 Games

Texas A&M Athletics Press Release:

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION--After concluding a historic run to end the 2020 season with eight straight wins and a victory in the Capital One Orange Bowl, Texas A&M was ranked No. 4 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season.

It marks A&M's second-highest finish in the AP Poll and highest since 1939, when the Aggies won the national championship. In addition, the No. 4 ranking is Texas A&M's second top-five finish since joining the SEC in 2012 and marks the third time in his career that head coach Jimbo Fisher has finished inside the top-five.

Texas A&M wrapped up the season on an eight-game win streak, the longest streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign. In the regular season, the Aggies went 9-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.