Southeastern Conference Plan on Keeping Conference Schedule at 30 Games

by: Matt Roberts
COLLEGE STATION — As the Big 12 considers adding eight extra conference baseball games Kendall Rogers of d1baseball.com is reporting the SEC will keep the status quo and play their standard 10 3-game weekends and keep the same mid-week format.
BREAKING: @SEC athletic directors have approved a normal baseball season structure for this spring. No change to the conference schedule. ADs also voted to increase the #SEC travel roster from 27 to 30— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) January 13, 2021
