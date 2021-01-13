LIVE NOW /
Southeastern Conference Plan on Keeping Conference Schedule at 30 Games

Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION — As the Big 12 considers adding eight extra conference baseball games Kendall Rogers of d1baseball.com is reporting the SEC will keep the status quo and play their standard 10 3-game weekends and keep the same mid-week format.

