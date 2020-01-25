Strong on the Bump, Aggie Baseball Hopes Fresh Offensive Approach Pays Off

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M is having to replace their ace pitcher John Doxakis, off of last year’s NCAA Regional team, but they have another All American ready to take those reins in Junior Asa Lacy.

Lacy has been named an All American by multiple outlets prior to the start of this season and he is just one of the names that Head Coach Rob Childress expects to spearhead another strong staff.

“We’ve got almost 75% of our innings back and some super young talented guys that are going to fit in,” he said. “We’ve just had great leadership out of our pitching staff, what do you think about Asa Lacy, Christian Roa, Chandler Jozwiak, those guys have been amazing leaders and they lead from the front I mean when those three guys feet hit the floor every day you’re on a mission to be the best.”

Lacy is looking forward to assuming that Friday night role, but he knows there is a really good staff behind him as well.

“We have all the potential in the world,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that work really hard and made some big strides to the fall in the spring and we’re just really looking forward to see what the seasons got on hold for us.”

With the makings of another strong staff the Aggies will look to bring their offense from the bottom of the SEC.

The Aggies finished 13th (out of 14) in the SEC last year in batting average last in slugging percentage, last in on-base percentage, and last in stolen bases.

Chad Calliet came over from Southern Miss to help coordinate the offense, after Will Bolt left to take the Head Coaching job at Nebraska.

With some new blood in the clubhouse, senior Mikey Hoehner is optimistic we’ll see some more versatility and more crooked numbers at blue bell park.

“It’s a fresh restart,” he said. “You get a new coach he has a different philosophy and we’re talking about playing fast and it’s just a breath of fresh air. I think everyone’s buying into that process and buying into what he’s saying and I think we’re all ready to pick up what he’s putting down.”

The Aggies will open their season on February 14th against Miami (Ohio) University at Blue Bell Park.